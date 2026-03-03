Track Queen Faith Kipyegon Headlines Laureus 2026 Nominees

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 3 – For the third consecutive year, Faith Kipyegon has been shortlisted for the most prestigious individual honor in sports: the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year.

The nominations, announced Tuesday in Madrid, place Kipyegon alongside an elite circle of global icons.

While the Kenyan legend has dominated the track for nearly a decade, her 2025 season was a masterclass in longevity and record-breaking brilliance, making her the sentimental favorite for the “Athletes’ Award”.

Kipyegon’s nomination follows a year where she redefined the limits of middle-distance running once again.

Faith Kipyegon celebrating after storming to her fourth World Title in Tokyo. Photo/IOC

In the Tokyo World Championships, she secured a historic fourth World Championship gold medal in the 1500m.

On July 5, 2025, she shattered her own 1500m world record in Eugene, clocking a blistering 3:48.68.

She set a new African Record in the 3000m with a time of 8:07.04, the second-fastest in history.

In addition to her 1500m gold, she secured a silver medal in the 5000m at the Tokyo World Championships.

Kipyegon faces formidable competition from athletes who have similarly redefined their respective sports over the past twelve months:

Aitana Bonmatí, the midfield maestro from Barcelona and Spain, continues her unprecedented era of dominance. Having already won the 2024 Laureus Award, Bonmatí is back following a historic 2025 where she secured her third consecutive Ballon d’Or Féminin.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, known for making the impossible look effortless, at the 2025 World Athletics Championships, she shattered the championship record in the 400m flat, proving her versatility as the world’s premier long-sprint athlete. Her year was capped off with a signature gold in the 4x400m relay, further solidifying her “Track Athlete of the Year” pedigree.

Katie Ledecky, a USA swimmer, in 2025 reached a milestone that most athletes only dream of, taking her World Aquatics Championships medal count to a staggering 30. By securing her seventh consecutive world title in the 800m freestyle, she became the first swimmer,!male or female, to achieve such a feat in a single event, proving that her dominance over distance swimming remains absolute.

Aryna Sabalenka, the world’s No. 1 female tennis player, successfully defended her US Open title and reached three out of four Grand Slam finals during the calendar year. Her ability to maintain the World No. 1 ranking against an incredibly deep field of competitors has made her the leading face of women’s tennis, characterized by her mental fortitude and fearless spirit.

Rounding out the shortlist is the breakout sprint sensation of 2025, Jefferson-Wooden. She achieved a feat rarely seen in the modern era, becoming only the second woman in history to win the “Triple Crown” at a single World Championships. By sweeping gold in the 100m, 200m, and the 4x100m relay, she officially inherited the mantle of the world’s fastest woman, bringing a new era of excitement to the short sprints.

Faith Kipyegon celebrates after winning the 1500m race at the Athlos event in New York. PHOTO/Athlos/X

For Kipyegon, this nomination is a testament to a career built on humility and grace.

Having already achieved the unprecedented triple-crown of three consecutive Olympic 1500m titles, she continues to prove that her greatest competitor is often herself.

The winners will be revealed by the legends of the Laureus World Sports Academy at a gala ceremony on April 20, 2026, at the Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid.

Should she win, Kipyegon would become only the second Kenyan to ever receive the award, following Vivian Cheruiyot in 2012.