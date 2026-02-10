Ziyech ‘just wanted to play more’: Wydad coach explains winger’s sub rant against Naibois

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – Former Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech kicked bottles and openly expressed his displeasure after being substituted in Wydad Athletic Club’s 1-0 win over Nairobi United in the CAF Confederation Cup at the Kasarani Stadium over the weekend.

Ziyech was playing his second match in the competition and was hooked off hallway through the second half, something that definitely did not go down well with him.

Coach Mohamed Amine Benhachem, speaking after the game, said he understood his star winger’s reaction.

“What he told me after when he came off is that he just wanted to play more and he was not happy not to have contributed more. There is nothing much to it and as a coach I understand. So there is no issue at all, it is just normal for a big players who wants to contribute to his team and I love the spirit,” the coach explained.

Ziyech joined Wydad recently after a short spell with Qatari club Al Duhail, where he played with Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga.

He has been on a mission to rebuild his career since leaving Chelsea, and he hopes a move back home in Morocco will revitalize his career.

Meanwhile, Wydad have more or less progressed to the quarter final of the Confederation Cup, with the win in Nairobi. They are now on 12 points with one round of group matches to play, while AS Maniema Union and Azam have nine points each.

“We are delighted to have picked a win in Nairobi. It is never easy especially against such a determined opponent. I is unusual for us to play in this competition because we are used to play in the