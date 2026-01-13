Ebenyo’s World Cross Country Bronze Medal Shines with Faith and Grit

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 13, 2026 — Kenya’s Daniel Ebenyo captured a memorable bronze medal at the World Cross Country Championships, delivering a performance defined not just by endurance and strength, but by resilience, faith, and unwavering belief.

For Ebenyo, the podium finish was far more than a medal, it was the culmination of years of sacrifice, early mornings, solitary training runs, and quiet prayers. Sharing his reflections after the race, the Kenyan long-distance runner described the moment as one deeply rooted in perseverance.

“Winning the bronze medal was more than standing on a podium, it was the echo of every early morning, every lonely road, every silent prayer answered in God’s perfect time,” Ebenyo said.

Battling a demanding course and fierce global competition, Ebenyo carried the weight of national pride across every hill and turn. Despite the relentless pace and physical toll of the race, his resolve never wavered.

“The race was tough, the challenge relentless, but my spirit refused to bow,” he added, noting that the medal carried special meaning because it was earned through faith, sacrifice, and consistency.

Ebenyo’s bronze not only reinforces Kenya’s enduring dominance in cross country running but also highlights the depth of character behind elite performance. In a discipline where margins are razor-thin and competition unforgiving, his ability to dig deep in the decisive moments proved crucial.

The medal also marks an important milestone in Ebenyo’s journey rather than a final destination.

“This is not the end, but a powerful step in a greater journey,” he said, expressing gratitude and renewed motivation to keep pushing forward.

As Kenya continues to produce world-class distance runners, Ebenyo’s story stands as a reminder that success on the global stage is often forged far from the spotlight, through discipline, belief, and resilience.