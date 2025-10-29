Ndayiragije departs Police after leading club to first-ever Kenya Premier League title

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 29, 2025 – Kenya Police FC have parted ways with head coach Etienne Ndayiragije after a season in charge.

In a statement, the Kenya Premier League champions said the Burundian has requested to be allowed to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

“Owing to his desiring need to individually advance his career and experience, Mr Ettiene (sic) requested the club to allow him pursue greener pastures and newer challenges. The club acceded to this request,” the statement read.

Ndayiragije took charge at the law enforcers midway last season and led them to the league title.

By the time he assumed the reins, the club was languishing in the relegation before going on an unbeaten run that saw them accumulate 65 points at the end of the season, six better than then defending champions Gor Mahia.

The 46-year-old boasts a decorated coaching career, having also tutored his country’s national team as well as the Taifa Stars in Tanzania in 2021.

Ndayiragije has further coached in the Tanzanian Premier League with KMC, Azam and Mbao.

In their farewell statement, Police said they will hold the coach in high esteem, having led them to their first ever league crown.

“Mr Ettiene has a special place in Kenya Police FC history. The club’s board of directors and the executive take this opportunity to wish him the best of luck even as he pursues bigger challenges within newer coaching frontiers,” they said.

Ndayiragije’s last match in charge was last week’s 3-1 loss to Sudan’s Al Hilal in the second leg of the Caf Champions League preliminary round in Libya.

The loss saw them exit the competition via a 4-1 loss on aggregate.