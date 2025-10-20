Ruto Reaffirms Commitment to Grassroots Sports Development with New Stadium Projects

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 20, 2025 – President William Ruto has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to promoting grassroots sports development across Kenya, emphasizing the construction of modern sports facilities as a key pillar in nurturing local talent and boosting community growth.

Speaking at Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui during this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations, President Ruto said the government had invested KSh 750 million in the ongoing construction of the stadium, which is set for completion in the coming month.

The President added that similar projects will soon begin in Machakos and Makueni counties as part of the government’s wider plan to decentralize sports development.

“We have built this stadium as the Government of Kenya and invested seven hundred and fifty million shillings. Once it’s completed, we will officially open it. But we are not stopping here, I have directed the Ministry of Sports to build similar stadiums in Machakos and Makueni,” Ruto said.

He noted that the investment in Kitui and other regions is aimed at ensuring equal opportunities for young people to access quality training facilities, discover their potential, and pursue professional sports careers.

“Kenya is known around the world for its sporting excellence, and we must continue building the infrastructure to support that success. Our goal is to ensure that regions like Ukambani move in step with the rest of the country,” the President added.

The Kitui facility, once complete, will feature upgraded stands, modern amenities, and ample parking, and is expected to host both local and national competitions. It will also serve as a model for future sports infrastructure development across the country.

President Ruto’s remarks come at a time when the government is ramping up preparations for AFCON 2027, which Kenya will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania, an opportunity he says underscores the importance of investing in sports infrastructure and athlete development at every level.