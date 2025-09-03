Taking Kenya Boxing to Another Level: Odibets, Aiwex Sports Host Nairobi Fight Night

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – Nairobi came alive Tuesday night as the city played host to an electrifying boxing showcase, with Odibets partnering with Aiwex Sports to deliver a fight card that has left fans calling it the talk of the town.

The event, part of the growing Nairobi Fight Nights series, marked another major milestone for Kenya’s boxing scene. Packed with 10 bouts, including two thrilling international fights, the night drew in huge crowds while also being streamed live by Odibets to fans across the country.

“As the Organizer and main promoter of the Nairobi Fight Nights, I am happy with the journey we have had,” said an elated Aiwex Sports representative. “To hit the one-year milestone in our August event and, in the following September edition, to be able to stage a 10-fight card with two international fights to end the night was quite the spectacle.

The boxing fans have stayed loyal to the movement, and the turnout last night showed the numbers. With Odibets live streaming, even more fans got to follow the action from the comfort of their TV, laptops, or phones. As we move to our second venue at Vineyard on September 18, we look forward to unlocking more boxing talent and expanding the fanbase across the city.”

The action-packed card featured a mix of debutants, veterans, and international fighters, keeping fans on the edge of their seats throughout the night.

Women’s Bout: Nicoline Achieng vs Rael AshI ubwi opened the night in style, setting the tone with an explosive ladies’ clash.

Lightweight: Chris Milano was dominant in his bout against Solomon Muli, showcasing technical superiority and control.

Super Middleweight: The crowd erupted during the showdown between Salim Mustafa and David Ojode. With several knockdowns, the fight went the distance, ending with Salim declared the winner.

High-Voltage Clash: Veteran Samuel Njomo overpowered debutant Muhsin Hassan, sealing victory with a swift first-round TKO that left the crowd buzzing.

International Heavyweight Exhibition: Gabonese powerhouse Kassa Kingbo dominated Kenyan fighter Jared Amanda, underlining his strength and composure in the ring.

Main Card (Lightweight): In the night’s biggest upset, Congolese boxer Jerry Katamba stunned fans by defeating Kenyan Philip Wanyoike, his skill and power leaving the audience in awe.

As a leading, online sports betting company, Odibets’ involvement in the event underscored a renewed commitment to uplifting local sports. Speaking after the event, Odibets Marketing Manager Ben Muriithi said:

“We at Odibets have decided to come out and support Kenyan boxing. We plan to help in the nurturing of talent and we will walk with the boxing fraternity to put Kenya on the world boxing map.”

With the next edition already scheduled for next month, momentum is building for what is quickly becoming Kenya’s premier boxing platform. If last night’s spectacle is anything to go by, Nairobi Fight Nights — powered by Aiwex Sports and Odibets — is not just raising the profile of Kenyan boxing, but cementing its place as a continental sporting attraction.