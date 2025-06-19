Over 100 golfers to compete at Kiambu Golf Club for KCB Golf Series

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Kiambu Golf Club will host the 13th leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour this Saturday as golfers continue to book their slots in the tour’s grand finale slated for December 5.

The tournament, which is expected to tee-off at 6:30 am, will see over 100 golfers compete at the lush course.

The afternoon tee time is scheduled to get underway at 12:30 pm.

Speaking ahead of the competition, Kiambu Golf Club Captain William Muguima said: “We have made significant progress as a club. Over the years, we have been the home of corporate golf events, shining a light on the capability of this amazing club to host major competitions. As we head into the weekend, I urge golfers to show up in large numbers, the course is set and the green is well kept.”

Last weekend, in Kisumu County, Christine Riaro, Tabitha Ojwang, Joyce

Osike, Griffins Owino, Elizabeth Wambi, Romy Sadhu, Francis Odhiambo, and

Lydia Selestin qualified for the grand finale. They join the teams from Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu, Kericho, Nandi, and Burundi.

“The regional series is making major forays in East Africa. We have been able

to reach many participants, providing a platform for enthusiasts to enjoy the sport they love the most while also building the next generation of golfers. We are determined in our pursuit to foster regional unity, democratize the sport, and to position golf as a key driver for socio-economic development,” said KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru.

So far, the competition has reached over 1500 participants and over 1000 juniors who participate in the golf clinics that are held concurrently with the series, further reinforcing KCB’s commitment to the growth of the game.

The club that will produce the winning team from December’s grand finale will receive a Ksh1 million sponsorship towards a sustainability initiative that the club is currently undertaking.

Additionally, they will be sponsored to participate in a prestigious golf tournament in 2026