Manager Inzaghi leaves Inter Milan after Champions League thrashing

MILAN, Italy, Jun 3 – Inter Milan and manager Simone Inzaghi have parted company “by mutual agreement” three days after their Champions League final thrashing by Paris St-Germain.

The 49-year-old, who was appointed by the Serie A club in 2021, has been heavily linked with Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

“The time has come for me to say goodbye to this club after a four-year journey, during which I gave everything,” said Inzaghi, who won six trophies with Inter.

“I want to dedicate one last word to the millions of Nerazzurri (Inter) fans who cheered me on, cried and suffered in difficult moments and laughed and celebrated in the six triumphs we experienced together.

“I will never forget you.”

The announcement of his departure followed a meeting between Inzaghi and Inter officials on Tuesday.

“The club and Simone Inzaghi are parting ways,” said an Inter Milan statement. “This is the decision taken by mutual agreement.”

Inter president Giuseppe Marotta added: “I would like to thank Simone Inzaghi for the work done, for the passion shown and also for the sincerity in the discussion that led to the common decision to separate our paths.

“Only when we have fought together to achieve success day by day, can we have a frank dialogue like the one that happened.”

Inzaghi won one Serie A title, two Coppa Italias and the Supercoppa Italia three times during his spell at San Siro.

He twice guided Inter to the Champions League final but they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City in 2022-23 then suffered a record 5-0 defeat against PSG on Saturday.

They also missed out on the 2024-25 Serie A title by a point to Napoli.

Inzaghi’s departure comes before Inter’s participation in the newly expanded Fifa Club World Cup, which takes place in the United States between 14 June and 13 July.

Al-Hilal will also be involved in the competition.