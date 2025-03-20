Youngster Pajari looking to make the most from Safari Rally debut - Capital Sports
Sami Pajari signing autographs for a young fan in Nairobi

Kenya

Youngster Pajari looking to make the most from Safari Rally debut

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – The World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally’s youngest driver Sami Pajari says he will be eager to take this as a learning curve and improve himself as he makes his debut in what is considered the world’s toughest rally.

Pajari, winner of the WRC 2 title last season, is making a step up into the WRC1 plate and is already looking forward to the challenge as he plans on executing his Safari Rally debut to the best of his abilities.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net ahead of the rally, Pajari the 23-year old he is excited at what lies ahead.

“I am expecting different conditions from what I am used to and it is really exciting to be here. You cannot always have easy things but it is always great to learn from a difficult challenge. I am here of course to take lessons and do my best here in Kenya,” Pajari told Telecomasia.

The youngster has already had a feel of the competition route after Thursday’s shakedown and is thrilled to be competing at such challenging conditions.

“We have seen some nice sections, we have also seen some soft sections which will be tricky for the car. Driving will not be easy but I try to focus on doing well, going at a steady pace and improve step by step. It was nice to win the WRC2 last year but I am now looking forward to the bigger challenge,” he added.

Pajari finished seventh in last month’s Sweden Rally and retired after SS16 in the season opening round in Monaco.

