Valentine's Day Massacre at Dandora as Homeboyz thrash City Stars - Capital Sports
Moses Shumah (L) and Henry Omollo celebrate the latter's goal. PHOTO/KAKAMEGA HOMEBOYZ X

Kenyan Premier League

Valentine’s Day Massacre at Dandora as Homeboyz thrash City Stars

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 14, 2025 – Kakamega Homeboyz handed a Valentine Day’s massacre to Nairobi City Stars, thrashing them 5-0 in a league match at the Dandora Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Abana Ba Ingo came into the match looking to maintain their unbeaten run that extends to December 7 last year whereas the Kawangware-based side were keen on notching their first win since their last one in nine games.

It was the westerners who drew first blood in the eighth minute via Glen Otunga’s half volley from the edge of the box, whistling past the outstretched arm of Edwin Mukolwe.

The guests quickly made themselves comfortable and got their second in the 12th minute, skipper Moses Mudavadi tapping in at the near post from Hillary Otieno’s cross.

Simba wa Nairobi barely had time to breath before Mudavadi turned provider, setting up Moses Shumah to rifle in the third, two minutes later.

The two combined once again in the 48th minute, Mudavadi feeding his name sake in a copycat of Shumah’s first goal.

The towering striker then added an assist to boot, putting in Henry Omollo who slotted past Mukolwe for the fifth in the 87th minute.

The loss sees Salim Babu’s charges slump to the bottom of the table with 18 points as Homeboyz climb to seventh with 30 points from 21 games.

