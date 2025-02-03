Sakatabets Launches Ligi Dosi, an exciting virtual football experience

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – Sakatabets, Kenya’s newest sports betting platform, has announced the launch of Ligi Dosi, an innovative virtual football game developed in collaboration with EuroVirtuals, a leading provider of virtual gaming solutions.

With Ligi Dosi, players can enjoy nonstop football action 24/7, placing bets on matches every few minutes. The game features leagues inspired by popular leagues, offering fans the thrill of football whenever they want.

Developed by EuroVirtuals, Ligi Dosi combines fast-paced, immersive gameplay with customizable features tailored to Sakatabets’ platform.

Players can place bets with stakes starting as low as KES 10 and going up to KES 100,000, catering to both casual and high-stakes players.

“Partnering with EuroVirtuals has allowed us to bring a world-class virtual football game to our players. Ligi Dosi is more than just a game—it’s a unique experience that keeps football fans engaged and entertained. This launch marks a major milestone in our journey to become a leader in Kenya’s gaming industry,” Sakatabets says.

Speaking about the collaboration, Kate Muthoni, Head of Sales and Business at EuroVirtuals, said the new experience will be hugely enjoyed by the Sakatabets clients. said:

“We’re proud to partner with Sakatabets to bring Ligi Dosi to life. Our technology and expertise in virtual gaming allow us to deliver innovative solutions that meet the needs of players in Kenya and beyond. This partnership is a testament to the incredible potential of the Kenyan gaming market, and we’re excited to see the impact of Ligi Dosi,” he said.

Sakatabets and EuroVirtuals are committed to transforming the gaming landscape in Kenya by delivering innovative, engaging, and reliable solutions. Ligi Dosi is the latest step in that journey, and both companies are eager to see players embrace this revolutionary product.

Visit Sakatabets today and experience the future of virtual football betting!