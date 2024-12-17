How Lookman went from ‘failure’ to Africa’s best

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17 – “To the youth of Africa I say: Never give up. Turn pain to power.”

Ademola Lookman’s journey to being voted the men’s African footballer of the year has been full of ups and downs, yet the Nigeria international knows his recent success provides inspiration.

After failing to impose himself following a big-money move to the Premier League as a teenager, the forward had several loan spells before his rebirth in Italy since joining Atalanta in August 2022.

“Four years ago my career felt down but now I’m here as the best player in Africa,” Lookman, 27, said on stage when collecting his award in Marrakesh on Monday.

“Don’t let your failures stop your dreams.”

Wearing a traditional Nigerian robe, he even had a special message in Yoruba for fans back in West Africa.

BBC Sport Africa examines Lookman’s unconventional route to becoming the sixth Nigerian man to be named the continent’s top player, joining stellar names Rashidi Yekini, Victor Ikpeba, Emmanuel Amuneke, Nwankwo Kanu and Victor Osimhen.

Early breakthroughs

Born in south London to Nigerian parents, Lookman’s passion for the game was evident at an early age.

“My first memory is rolling up my socks in the house and kicking them around,” he told BBC Sport.

He signed for Charlton Athletic, then playing in England’s second tier, in 2014 – but rates passing his school exams aged 16 as a bigger achievement.

“My mum has always been big on education, but being Nigerian it is a bit more intense,” he explained. “The pressure is definitely different.”

Lookman made his senior debut for Charlton in November 2015, scored his first senior goal on his fifth appearance and eventually caught the eye of top-flight clubs with his performances for a struggling side.

When Everton snapped up a 19-year-old Lookman for a fee of £11m ($14m) in January 2017, he was hailed by then-Toffees boss Ronald Koeman as “a player for the future”.

“We expect a lot from the boy,” the Dutchman added. “I think he is one who can reach a high level if he develops well and improves.”

Lookman scored on his debut as a late substitute in a 4-0 win over Manchester City but rarely hit those heights again during his time at Goodison Park.

Some of that could be down to churn in the managerial dugout, given he appeared under six different managers (including caretakers) over the course of two and a half years at the club.

New beginnings

Away from Merseyside, Lookman played a major role in England’s Under-20 World Cup triumph in June 2017, scoring three times at the tournament in South Korea.

He enjoyed a successful loan spell with RB Leipzig in the first half of 2018 and moved permanently to Germany in July 2019 for a fee of £22.5m ($28.6m).

“I had an opportunity to stay in England but at the time I was like ‘why not?’” Lookman said.

“You have got to make decisions as to what you are really looking for. It always comes down to playing football.”

However, his first full season with Leipzig was a disappointment as he made just one Bundesliga start during a campaign disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

He spent two seasons back on loan in the Premier League, first with Fulham and then Leicester City.

Brendan Rodgers, who was Foxes coach at the time, said Lookman’s dedication showed in training, even if he again struggled to hold down a starting place.

“He would be out with a bag of balls, doing shooting exercises long after other ones had gone in, working on his right foot, left foot,” Rodgers said.

“He’s so balanced. Everything is geared towards being the best he could.”

A player transformed

Nigeria had been keen on Lookman since his early days at Everton, but it was not until late 2021 that he switched international allegiance.

He experienced deep disappointment on just his second outing when the West Africans were beaten on away goals in a play-off for the 2022 World Cup by fierce rivals Ghana.

Then came Atalanta, and a move to what Lookman describes as the “chilled” city of Bergamo.

“When I first signed I had food in a restaurant. It was a nice summer’s night,” he said.

“I sat there, ate and thought ‘yeah, I’m going to do this’.”

Life in Lombardy itself might be relaxed, but Lookman has provided fireworks on the pitch for a side dedicated to an attacking style.

His 97 appearances for the club have brought 43 goals and 23 assists – by far the most productive spell in his career.

Three of those goals came in May’s Europa League final as Lookman helped to deliver Atalanta’s first continental trophy while also becoming the first man to score a hat-trick in a European club final in 49 years.

Inspiring the Super Eagles

Now a guaranteed starter for both club and country, he played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s run to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations at the start of this year.

Lookman scored both goals in the last-16 victory over Cameroon and then the winner against Angola in the quarter-finals.

Nigeria finished as runners-up but the forward could console himself with a place in the team of the tournament.

Super Eagles team-mate Alex Iwobi says Lookman is a “great talent” – and one who deserves his African player of the year award.

“The rise that we’ve seen, we’re not surprised,” Iwobi told Newsday on the BBC World Service.

“He’s so effective. [To] see what he’s doing motivates everyone in the team.

“If my brother is working hard, we have to work as hard as him or even harder.”

Lookman was the only African on this year’s Ballon d’Or list, ultimately finishing 14th in the race to be named the world’s best player.

Ahead of the awards, BBC Sport Africa asked him to reflect on his progress over the past 12 months.

“It’s been defining in terms of steps taken, but this is just the start of hopefully something very special,” he replied.

With Atalanta leading Serie A and chasing their first top-flight title, Lookman’s powers continue to grow.

For Africa’s best player, the pain of his early days in the Premier League certainly appears to be long forgotten.

Compiled by Rob Stevens.