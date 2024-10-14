FKF Polls: Why presidential candidate Tom Alila wants elections stopped by SDT - Capital Sports
Tom Alila (right) and his running mate Beryl Adhiambo (left) receive their acknowledgement slip from FKF Electoral Board chair Hesbon Owilla. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

FKF Polls: Why presidential candidate Tom Alila wants elections stopped by SDT

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 –Presidential aspirant Tom Alila wants the Sports Disputes Tribunal to halt the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) elections after presenting various grievances, which he says water down the legitimacy of the process.

The former National Executive Committee member says he presented his papers to the Electoral Board on Monday afternoon ‘under protest’ as he waits for the SDT to declare itself on several issues he raised yesterday.

“Yes, we have presented our nomination papers but under protest because there are some very legitimate and weighty issues that we have raised which we want the Tribunal to determine. We want this process stopped until those issues are resolved,” Alila said, after presenting his papers to the Board.

He noted; “First, we have an issue with this board because accord to FIFA and FKF statutes, the board members must be members of FKF and none of them is a member. Yes, the SGM passed the membership, but they might have overlooked this.”

“There is also the issue of an appeals board which was not ratified by the SGM and before we go on with this process, we need to have that in place. We also raised issues to do with the voter register and some omissions and additions which we believe should be sorted. We will wait on the decisions from the Tribunal because the issue will be dispensed with tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Alila will have former referee and coach beryl Adhiambo as his running mate. Adhiambo said it is time the Federation welcomed a new leadership with fresh ideas and believes they are the right partnership to take over at Kandanda House.

