Sawe outpaces Ugandan great Kiplimo to win Copenhagen Half Marathon as Chelimo leads Kenyan podium sweep in women's race - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World half marathon champion Sabastian Sawe in a past race. PHOTO/ADIDAS X

Athletics

Sawe outpaces Ugandan great Kiplimo to win Copenhagen Half Marathon as Chelimo leads Kenyan podium sweep in women’s race

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 15 – World Half Marathon champion Sabastian Sawe won the men’s race at the Copenhagen Half Marathon on Sunday morning in a thrilling sprint to the finish line.

Sawe clocked 58:05, ahead of world record holder Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda who timed 58:09 in second.

Another Kenyan, Isaiah Lasoi clocked 58:10 to finish third.

The win was Sawe’s fifth this year in what has been a dominant season for the 29-year-old.

He began his season with victory in the men’s senior 10km race at the National Cross Country Championships in March, clocking 28:39.

Sawe then timed 58:24 to win the Prague Half Marathon in May before running 27:24 to clinch the men’s race at the Boston 10km road race.

He then clocked 28:03 to win the Atlanta 10km road race in July.

Chelimo bounces back

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the women’s race, the 2022 World 10,000m bronze medalist Margaret Chelimo missed out on the course record by a whisker, running 1:05:11 to emerge victorious.

Following her were fellow countrywomen, Judy Kemboi – who timed 1:05:43 in second – and world half marathon bronze medalist Catherine Reline Amanangole who clocked 1:06:09 to claim third.

It was Chelimo’s first competition since August when she narrowly missed out on podium in the women’s 10,000m at the Paris Olympics.

On that occasion, the 31-year-old clocked 30:44.58 in fourth – a race in which Beatrice Chebet made history as the first Kenyan to ever win the Olympics title for the women’s 10,000m.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved