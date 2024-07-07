Another one! Faith Kipyegon smashes world record at Paris Diamond League - Capital Sports
Double world record holder Faith Kipyegon crosses the finish line to win the women's 1500m at the national trials for the Paris Olympics at Nyayo Stadium. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Another one! Faith Kipyegon smashes world record at Paris Diamond League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 7 – Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon brought the globe to its feet once again when she smashed the women’s 1500m world record at the Paris Diamond League on Sunday evening.

Kipyegon clocked 3:49.04 to clinch first place, ahead of Australia’s Jessica Hull who timed a personal best of 3:50.83 in second.

Great Britain’s Laura Muir clocked a personal best of 3:53.79 to cross the finish line in third.

This is the fourth time the two-time Olympics 1500m champion has broken a world record in just less than a year.

In June last year, she timed 3:49.11 at the Florence Diamond League to succeed Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba as the world’s fastest woman in the history of the race.

She then followed it up with a world record of 14:05.20 in the women’s 5000m at the Paris Diamond League, which was soon bettered by Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay who clocked 14:00.21 in Oregon.

The two-time world 1500m champion is also the mile world record holder, having clocked 4:07.64 at the Monaco Diamond League in France in July.

The Paris race is her second of the year, having only just returned from injury woes.

She began her season in storming fashion, clocking 3:53.98 at last month’s national trials for the Olympics in Paris.

Kipyegon will also be representing the country in the women’s 5000m at this month’s Paris Games.

