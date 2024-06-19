Ken Odhiambo to head Kenya U-23 team for COSAFA Champs - Capital Sports
Ken Odhiambo (second right) and William Muluya (right) will be in charge of Kenya's team to the COSAFA Championship. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Ken Odhiambo to head Kenya U-23 team for COSAFA Champs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Kenya will send an Under-23 team to the COSAFA Championship in South Africa later this month, with the squad being headed by senior team assistant coach Ken Odhiambo.

The country was invited for the tournament, which starts on June 26, as a replacement for Malawi who pulled out in the last minute, and the Federation has made a decision to send a young side, made up of players from the Rising Stars U20 team as well as others below the age of 23.

Odhiambo, who is one of Engin Firat’s assistants at the senior national team, has named a young squad to the tournament, but has anchored a few experienced faces including midfielder Teddy Akumu as well as defender Johnstone Omurwa.

The coach has also handed maiden call ups to three England-based players, Zech Obiero of Leyton Orient, George Gitau of Middlesborough and Jeremy Bissau of BrookeHouse College.

Among the Kenya U20 players who have made the squad include the Spain based duo of ALdrine Kibet and Amos Wanjala, as well as defender Faiz Ochieng who currently plays in the USA and Kariobangi Sharks’ midfielder Stanley Wilson.

The tactician has also handed calls to impressive Bandari FC youngster William Gatimu as well as City Stars’ Mohamed Bejaber.

The team is scheduled to enter residential camp on June 20, and will travel immediately after the league ends this Sunday.

Harambee Stars
Stanley Wilson in action for the Rising Stars during a training match at Kasarani Annex. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Bryne Omondi (Bandari), Brian Bwire (Tusker), Sebastian Wekesa (Kariobangi Sharks), Ibrahim Wanzala (Kakamega Homeboyz)

Defenders

Alphonce Omija (Dhofar, Oman), Paul Ochuoga (Gor Mahia), Boniface Onyango (Tusker), Geoffrey Onyango (Kariobangi Sharks), Hanniff Wesonga (KCB), Amos Wanjala (Nastic Sports Academy, Spain), Johnstone Omurwa (Portugal), Faiz Opande (USA), Baron Ochieng (Sofapaka)

Midfielders

Wilson Stanley (Kariobangi Sharks), Shariff Musa (Gor Mahia), John Ochieng (Zanaco, Zambia), Anthony Akumu (Unattached), Chrispine Erambo (Tusker), Aldrine Kibet (Nastic Sports, Spain), Bajaber Mohammed (City Stars), Alpha Onyango (Gor Mahia), Austin Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Rooney Onyango (Gor Mahia), Patrick Otieno (Posta Rangers), Hassan Beja (AFC Leopards), Emmanuel Osoro (Nzoia Sugar), William Gatimu (Bandari), Fortune Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Kaycie Odhiambo (AFC Leopards)

Forwards

Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia), Josphat Lopaga (Dynamo Brest, Belarus), Samuel Kapen (Nairobi City Stars), Moses Shummah (Kakamega Homeboyz), Zech Obiero (Leyton Orient, England), George Gitau (Middlesborough, England), Jeremy Bissau (Brooke House College, England)

