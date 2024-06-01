KCB on course for title defence after imperious win over DCI

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) women’s volleyball team sauntered into the finals of the national league playoffs with a 3-0 win over Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in a one-sided semi-final at the Kasarani Indoor arena on Saturday morning.

The sleuths were easy pickings for the bankers, who won 25-21, 25-23 and 25-16 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their best-of-three series.

The first meeting between the two sides on Friday was more competitive, ending 3-2 (25-17, 25-19, 21-25, 17-25, 16-14) in favour of KCB.

Action between KCB and DCI at the Kasarani Indoor arena. PHOTO/KVF MEDIA

The national league champions will now await the winner between Kenya Pipeline and Kenya Prisons who play their second match in two days at the same venue.

The prison wardress surprised the oil merchants in straight sets on Friday, winning 25-21, 25-23 and 25-16 in a high octane encounter at the Kasarani Indoor arena.