Ferdinand Omanyala

Athletics

Super Omanyala edges out Simbine in photo finish to clinch Africa Championship Gold

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – African Record holder Ferdinand Omanyala finally earned his much-desired major championship title after edging out South African Akani Simbine in a photo finish to clinch the 100m gold title at the Africa Athletics Championship in Mauritius on Thursday.

Omanyala clocked a new Championship record of 9.927secs to dip in first ahead of Simbine who timed 9.930secs in finishing second.

He lowered the 24-year old Championship record of 9.94secs set by Nigerian Sean Ogunkoya set in Dakar in 1998.

In the women’s race, Maxmilla Imali missed out on the podium after finishing fifth in 11.29secs.

Winny Chebet had earlier on won Kenya’s first goal medal at the Championship after cruising to victory in the women’s 1500m, leading a Kenyan 1-2 finish with Purity Chepkirui finishing second.

The seasoned Chebet clinched victory in a time of 4:16.10 while Chepkirui timed 4:16.28. Ethiopia’s Asegu Ayal prevented a Kenyan podium sweep when she edged out Brenda Chebet for third to clinch the bronze medal.

