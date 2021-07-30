BetKing Premier League title fight remains open as Tusker, KCB lose

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – The BetKing Premier League title race remains open after leaders Tusker FC and KCB both lost their matches on Friday.

Tusker failed to take advantage of KCB’s slip up in the early fixture, losing by a solitary goal to City Stars at their Ruaraka Complex home ground.

The bankers had earlier lost 2-0 to Posta Rangers in the early kick off, handing Tusker an opportunity to open a four-point gap.

However, the brewers could not take advantage as they were complacent and played poorly with the title at their mercy.

