Onkar Rai dedicates his maiden WRC3 on Safari to injured sibling Tejveer

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 27 – Top Kenyan driver Onkar Rai has dedicated his maiden WRC3 win on the Safari Rally to his injured brother Tejveer who crashed out on Friday and is continuing receiving treatment.

Rai, navigated by Briton Drew Sturrock, driving a Polo Gti recorded a time of 3:47:37.7 to beat compatriot Karan Patel navigated by Tauseef Khan in a Ford Fiesta who was second fasted in 3:51:41.7 while five-time Safari Rally champion Carl Flash Tundo navigated by Timothy Jessop cruising in a Polo Gti closed the podium in 3:54:52.0.

