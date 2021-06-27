Akida double earns Thika Queens FKF Women’s Premier League title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Ezze Mbeyu Akida scored a second half brace as Thika Queens secured their second Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women Premier League title with a well worked 3-0 thrashing of Gaspo Women at the ASK Showground in Nakuru on Sunday.

Thika who topped the League’s Zone A in the regular season added a second piece of silverware to the one they won in 2016.

Defending champions Vihiga Queens were beaten in the semis by Gaspo, going down 5-4 on post match penalties while Thika thrashed Nakuru West Queens 4-1 in the second semi. The top two teams from each Zone met in the play-off to determine the overall winner.

The Kiambu Derby final lived up to its billing, but it was Thika who would use their experience and talented squad to clinch the crown. Mwanahalima Adam of Thika Queens (left) was voted as the league’s most valuable player. PHOTO/FKF

Racheal Muema broke the deadlock in the 37th minute with a beautiful first time sweeping shot after being played through by league top scorer Mwanahalima Adam who had come to the end of some beautiful team play from Thika.

They went to the break a goal up and would come back into the second half determined to seal the game and bag the trophy home.

Akida would score the first of her two in the 57th minute when a freekick delivered to the backpost was headed down to her and she had the easiest task of tapping the ball into an empty net.

In the 65th minute she completed her brace to seal the victory for Thika and earn them the trophy and a place in next season’s second edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League.

The winning team was handed a cash reward of Sh350,0000.