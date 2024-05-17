All in or nothing: Starlets vow to fight to the last drop of blood for World Cup chance

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Rising Starlets have vowed to give their all and fight for a place at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup later in the year, as they prepare to face Ethiopia in the return fixture of their penultimate round qualifier on Sunday in Nairobi.

Starlets are only three games away from a first ever qualification to the World Cup, and will become the maiden Kenyan football team to qualify for a global showpiece should they win those games.

Starlets face Ethiopia, needing a simple win to make it to the last round of qualification. They played to a 0-0 draw in the first leg played in Addis Ababa last week and a win will be a ticket to the next round.

Head coach Mildred Cheche says the team is inspired by the possibility of making history, and they will give their all, especially in the match against Ethiopia to push forth with that dream.

World Cup dream fuels energy

Valerie Nekesa in action during a training session at the Kasarani Annex. PHOTO/FKF

“Playing these qualifiers mean a lot for us and this will be a step closer to playing at the World Cup. We want to give our best as a team to get a positive result,” head coach Cheche said.

She added; “Our ambition is to make the World Cup and the girls are ready to give their all for that ambition. This is what drives us and this is what we want to achieve.”

A win for Starlets against Ethiopia sails them to the last round, where they will almost certainly play Burundi, after the latter thrashed Djibouti 18-0 in the first leg of their qualification round.

The return tie against Ethiopia will be played Sunday afternoon at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, and the girls have asked fans to turn out in large numbers and hand them support to chase their dream.

The Football Kenya Federation has announced that entrance for the game will be free of charge.

Learnt lessons from first leg

Marion Serenge in action during a training session at the Kasarani Annex. PHOTO/FKF

“We learnt lessons from the first leg especially on where to beat them (Ethiopia) from. We have trained well and everyone is ready for the match,” said skipper Velma Abwire.

She added; “We want to ask the fans to turn out in large numbers and come support us. We promise to do our best and will not let them down.”

Late last year, the Under-20 team came close to qualification to a World Cup, but fell two hurdles away. The U17 girls have promised to make amends for their seniors, and make history.