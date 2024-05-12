Happy Mother’s Day: Odibets Surprises Mums in Kawangware with Goodies - Capital Sports
Happy Mother’s Day: Odibets Surprises Mums in Kawangware with Goodies

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – Leading betting firm Odibets on Sunday, May 12 surprised mothers at AP camp Kawangware, Nairobi County with free shopping on Mother’s day.

Odibets team gifted over 500 mums with free shopping that included cooking oil and maize flour among other goodies.

A section of women was overwhelmed by emotions and could be seen thanking Odibets staff as they embraced them.

Speaking during the event, Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai noted that the act aligned with the company’s vision to enrich lives in society.

“We decided to gift our mothers who have always been key pillars in our society, it is imperative to show them appreciation for their efforts,” said Dedan Mungai.

He also mentioned that the company is looking into doing something for Father’s Day as well.

Odibets customers also have an opportunity to win Mother’s Day shopping today with only Sh99 on Odibets app.

Customers are required to deposit and place a cash bet of atleast Ksh 99/= or more using the Odibets App and they will automatically enter into a draw where they stand a chance of winning.

Winners will receive a Mother’s Day shopping award worth upto 1000/= credited to their Odibets account.

The award can be withdrawn via Mpesa. Pre-match, Odi League, casino and live bets of stakes of 99/= or more shall be considered as entries in the promotion.

Winners will be chosen randomly by the Odibets promotion systems.

