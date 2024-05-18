Lionesses devour ‘sorry’ Mexicans in Krakow Challenger Series

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – The national women’s rugby 7s side thrashed Mexico 29-7 to storm the quarters of the third leg of the Challenger Series in Krakow, Poland on Saturday afternoon.

Mexico took the lead courtesy of Maria Fernanda Tovar in the second minute but that only served to startle Lionesses into action, Moreen Muritu dashing across the left wing for Kenya’s equaliser in the fourth minute.

The South Americans — who had lost Daniela Alvarado to the sin bin — were powerless to stop Judith Auma’s criss crossing sprint from the left to put Kenya into the ascendancy with the second try.

The Impala RFC player picked up the momentum in the second half, completing her brace in the 10th minute.

Sinaida Nyachio, who had missed her previous two conversions, got it right the third time to make it 17-7 for Lionesses.

Stella Wafula then rubbed salt into Mexican wounds with the fourth try before debutant Freshia Oduor put the final nail into the coffin with the fifth of the afternoon for the felines.

Oduor then completed a fairytale debut in national team colours with a successful conversion between the posts.

The win was the perfect way for Lionesses to make amends after a disappointing 22-0 loss to Belgium in their second Pool C encounter.

They now face Argentina in the quarterfinals.