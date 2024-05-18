Lionesses devour 'sorry' Mexicans in Krakow Challenger Series - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Kenya Lionesses in a previous match against Japan. PHOTO/KRU

Rugby

Lionesses devour ‘sorry’ Mexicans in Krakow Challenger Series

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – The national women’s rugby 7s side thrashed Mexico 29-7 to storm the quarters of the third leg of the Challenger Series in Krakow, Poland on Saturday afternoon.

Mexico took the lead courtesy of Maria Fernanda Tovar in the second minute but that only served to startle Lionesses into action, Moreen Muritu dashing across the left wing for Kenya’s equaliser in the fourth minute.

The South Americans — who had lost Daniela Alvarado to the sin bin — were powerless to stop Judith Auma’s criss crossing sprint from the left to put Kenya into the ascendancy with the second try.

The Impala RFC player picked up the momentum in the second half, completing her brace in the 10th minute.

Sinaida Nyachio, who had missed her previous two conversions, got it right the third time to make it 17-7 for Lionesses.

Stella Wafula then rubbed salt into Mexican wounds with the fourth try before debutant Freshia Oduor put the final nail into the coffin with the fifth of the afternoon for the felines.

Oduor then completed a fairytale debut in national team colours with a successful conversion between the posts.

The win was the perfect way for Lionesses to make amends after a disappointing 22-0 loss to Belgium in their second Pool C encounter.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They now face Argentina in the quarterfinals.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved