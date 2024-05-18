Lionesses munch Poland for lunch in Challenger Series opener - Capital Sports
The Kenya Lionesses in a previous match. PHOTO/KRU

Rugby

Lionesses munch Poland for lunch in Challenger Series opener

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – The national women’s rugby 7s side began their Challenger Series campaign with a thrilling 21-19 win over hosts Poland at the Henryk Reyman’s Municipal Stadium in Krakow on Saturday morning.

The hosts drew first blood in the first minute courtesy of Natalia Pamieta’s try, which was converted by Julia Druzgala.

Lionesses seemed to be all at sea but once they got a hold of the game there was no stopping them.

Naomi Amuguni levelled matters at the stroke of halftime, Sinaida Nyachio’s left boot converting between the posts to complete their comeback.

From the left wing, Sharon Auma embarked on a slaloming run to put Kenya into the lead going into the break — Nyachio converting successfully once again.

For all their dominance at the start of the second half, Lionesses were guilty of a moment of poor ball handling in their danger area, which allowed the Poles to nick an equaliser.

Katarzyna Paszczyk latched on to a delightful backhanded offload from a teammate to put the ball over the white chalk, before a subsequent conversion by Druzgala.

With a minute to the end of the game, substitute Edith Naliaka turned hero when she barged through the Polish defence off a scrum to score Kenya’s third try, which Nyachio converted to give them breathing space.

However, their hosts were not ready to throw the towel in; a last-gasp moment of pressure yielded a third try for them courtesy of Pamieta.

Lionesses were laughing last as Ilona Zaisliuc’s conversion flew wide of the posts.

Kenya’s next Pool C encounter is against Belgium at 4:32 pm.

