Free entry as Junior Starlets hosts Ethiopia in FIFA U17 World Cup Qualifier

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is calling on fans across the nation to come out in large numbers to back the Kenya Women’s Under-17 football team, the Junior Starlets, against Ethiopia in the second leg of the third round of the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier.

This crucial match is set to take place on Sunday, May 19 at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Langata, with kick-off scheduled for 3 pm EAT.

The Junior Starlets are on a mission to etch their names in history as the first Kenyan team to secure a spot in a FIFA World Cup.

In a bid to ignite massive support and create an electrifying atmosphere, FKF has made a bold move by waiving all gate charges for this match.

Fans can enter the stadium free of charge, with gates opening to the public at 9 am. This initiative aims to rally the nation behind the Junior Starlets’ quest for glory and to showcase the growing support for women’s football in Kenya.

Fans are also encouraged to join in the excitement virtually by sharing goodwill messages and messages of support for the team on their social media platforms using the hashtag #GoStarlets.

This digital support not only boosts morale but also spreads the enthusiasm for women’s football across various online communities.

Furthermore, FKF has extended a warm invitation to all FKF affiliated clubs, schools, and youth academies to come out in full force to cheer on the Under 17 girls’ team.

These groups will have a designated seating area, emphasizing the inclusivity and unity fostered by football in Kenya. Junior Starlets in action Ethiopia away at the Abebe Bikila Stadium in the First Leg of the women’s U17 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

The Junior Starlets recently played to a goalless draw against Ethiopia in the first leg held at the Abebe Bikila Stadium in Addis Ababa.

This sets the stage for a thrilling showdown in the second leg, where both teams will battle fiercely for the coveted spot in the fourth and final round of qualifiers.

The aggregate winner from this encounter will face Burundi, who showcased their dominance with an astounding 18-0 victory over Djibouti, in the quest for a place at the 2024 Under-17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic, scheduled from October 16 to November 3.

As Kenya’s Junior Starlets step onto the pitch with determination and passion, they carry the hopes and dreams of a nation eager to witness history in the making.

Let us unite in our support, whether in the stands or online, and cheer our team towards their FIFA World Cup dream!