Fury shoves Usyk at weigh-in for super-fight - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Fury
Fury
The two undefeated world champions will contest the historic undisputed heavyweight title in Riyadh, with all four belts on the line. PHOTO/BBC

Boxing

Fury shoves Usyk at weigh-in for super-fight

Published

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 18 – A fired-up Tyson Fury returned to his old tricks as the Briton shoved Oleksandr Usyk in the chest before the pair were separated by security at the weigh-in for Saturday’s super-fight in Saudi Arabia.

The two undefeated world champions will contest the historic undisputed heavyweight title in Riyadh, with all four belts on the line.

Ukraine’s Usyk weighed in at a career-heavy 16st 6lb while Fury – at 18st 7lb – came in at his lightest in over four years.

WBC champion Fury – who has a history of causing mayhem at fight week events – refused to look Usyk in the eye at Thursday’s news conference but came out in a playful mood for the weigh-in.

Having danced his way on to the stage, he obliged with the face-off, leaning his head into unified champion Usyk and then pushing him back.

It prompted a melee between the two teams.

“I’m going to knock him right out,” Fury said, using a number of expletives.

“I’m coming for his heart. He’s getting it tomorrow, spark out. They [his team] can all get it if they want it.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He ended the interview and stormed off the stage.

Asked what he said to provoke a reaction from Fury, Usyk said: “Don’t be afraid. I will not leave you alone tomorrow.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved