Fury shoves Usyk at weigh-in for super-fight

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 18 – A fired-up Tyson Fury returned to his old tricks as the Briton shoved Oleksandr Usyk in the chest before the pair were separated by security at the weigh-in for Saturday’s super-fight in Saudi Arabia.

The two undefeated world champions will contest the historic undisputed heavyweight title in Riyadh, with all four belts on the line.

Ukraine’s Usyk weighed in at a career-heavy 16st 6lb while Fury – at 18st 7lb – came in at his lightest in over four years.

WBC champion Fury – who has a history of causing mayhem at fight week events – refused to look Usyk in the eye at Thursday’s news conference but came out in a playful mood for the weigh-in.

Having danced his way on to the stage, he obliged with the face-off, leaning his head into unified champion Usyk and then pushing him back.

It prompted a melee between the two teams.

“I’m going to knock him right out,” Fury said, using a number of expletives.

“I’m coming for his heart. He’s getting it tomorrow, spark out. They [his team] can all get it if they want it.”

He ended the interview and stormed off the stage.

Asked what he said to provoke a reaction from Fury, Usyk said: “Don’t be afraid. I will not leave you alone tomorrow.”