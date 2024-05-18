Sports Lovers’ haven! – TCL Electronics launches latest QD-Mini LED TV

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – TCL Electronics unveiled its latest line-up of products spanning various categories tailored for the Middle East and Africa market at an exclusive launch event in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey.

Furthermore, TCL highlighted its robust partnership with Arsenal Football Club as the Official Regional Consumer Electronics Partner during the event, which included a notable appearance by Arsenal Legend Martin Keown.

The event brought together industry leaders, media representatives, top influencers, and notable personalities from across the region to witness TCL’s latest product line-ups that emphasize the company’s dedication to delivering top-notch technological innovation to customers in the region.

This includes remarkable picture quality showcased in its 2024 QD-Mini LED TVs, which would be a massive haven for sports and gaming lovers, as well as an enticing array of upgraded domestic appliances and air conditioners designed to enhance lifestyles with improved health and convenience.

Looking back on the launch, Sunny Yang, General Manager of TCL Middle East, expressed her excitement, stating, “We are excited to introduce TCL’s latest generation of QD-Mini LED TV’s. We are especially looking forward to showcasing the TCL 115” X955 Max, the world’s largest QD-Mini LED TV. Our objective is to cater to the evolving needs of our consumers by delivering the latest cutting-edge technology and providing a premium and exceptional entertainment experience in the Middle East and Africa markets.”

The launch event showcased the remarkable capabilities of the 115” X955 Max QD-Mini LED TV, the world’s largest, providing viewers with a cinematic experience right in their living rooms.

With a peak brightness of 5,000 nits (unit of measurement for brightness) and over 20,000+ local dimming zones, this TV offers precise lighting and impressive contrast, ensuring crisper and sharper visuals even on such a large scale.

Equipped with QLED PRO, a 144 Hz VRR and an ONKYO 6.2.2 Hi-Fi system, the TV delivers exceptional image quality and pulse-pounding audio with an ultra-slim design.

Boasting unparalleled advancements, the TCL C855 stands as the pinnacle of today’s market offerings. With dynamic HDR performance peaking at 3500 nits, it delivers striking contrasts from the brightest whites to the deepest blacks.