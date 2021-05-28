Connect with us

Muranga Seal stun Nairobi Stima in National Super league

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – Muranga Seal shined past Nairobi Stima 3-1 in their Betika National Super League round 19 fixture played on Friday at Camp Toyoyo.

In the 5th minute, Nairobi Stima’s Alvin Kipkogei made an attack from the edge of the area that Muranga Seal Goalkeeper Wilson Mwangi bounced off into a corner kick that bore no fruit.

Ronney Oyaro took the awarded corner kick for Nairobi Stima in the 9th minute, but Mwangi cleared it off, maintaining the scores at 0-0.

Muranga Seal’s Wilson Kamau skilled past the Nairobi Stima defense and shot on target giving Muranga Seal the lead in the 30th minute.

Ten minutes later, Wilson Kamau got his brace after receiving a pass in the area, giving Muranga Seal their second goal.

Muranga Seal now on a roll got their third goal, through John Kiplangat who converted a well-calculated pass into the area, landing it in the back of the net.

In the 47th minute, Fortune Omoto pulled one back for Nairobi Stima closing the first half scores at 3-1.

After the breather, Muranga Seal’s Wilson Kamau gave a clean pass to John Omondi who failed to convert it into a goal.

Kamau went again for goal with a long-range shot in the 72nd minute that Nairobi Stima’s Goalkeeper Tom Muthoni bounced back into play. In his third attempt, he received a pass into the area in the 85th minute which he however shot wide.

In the 90th minute, John Kiplangat almost bagged the fourth goal for Muranga Seal but the ball hit the crossbar maintaining the scores at 3-1.

Despite having eight minutes of added time, Nairobi Stima’s several attempts for a second goal fell short sealing the full-time scores at 3-1.

In this article:
