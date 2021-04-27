UEFA to probe Ibrahimovic’s alleged betting company investment

Connect with us

Published

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Apr 27 – UEFA announced on Monday it investigate Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s alleged involvement in a betting company.

The 39-year-old Sweden forward, who signed a new one-year deal with AC Milan last week, has invested in Malta-based site Bethard according to newspaper Aftonbladet.

“In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has today been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations by Mr. Zlatan Ibrahimovic for having an alleged financial interest in a betting company,” the body said.

“Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course,” it added.

Last April, the Swedish publication claimed Ibrahimovic risked punishment for his stake, which contravenes UEFA and FIFA’s rules.

