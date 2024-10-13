Running for Kiptum: Kenyans looking to dominate Chicago Marathon in honour of fallen champion

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – Kenyan athletes lining up for Sunday evening’s Chicago Marathon are looking to earn success in dedication to the late World Record Holder Kevin Kiptum, who died early this year in a road accident in Iten.

Kiptum is the defending men’s champion of the Chicago Marathon, having run a world record time of 2:00:35 to clinch victory last year. The race will observe a minute’s silence in honour of the defending champion.

The quest to ensure a Kenyan defends the title will be led by Amos Kipruto, John Korir, Vincent Ngetich and debutant Daniel Simiu who will be running his first ever marathon.

Kipruto, the 2019 world bronze medallist, and Ngetich have matching PBs of 2:03:13. Kipruto won the London Marathon in 2022 and trains with Benson Kipruto, who won that year’s Chicago Marathon, while Ngetich was second in the Berlin Marathon last year, five places ahead of Kipruto. He was also third at this year’s Tokyo Marathon.

“I have prepared well for the race and I am looking forward to doing well. I had some problems with injury but now I feel that I am fully fit and I am ready to do well,” Kipruto said ahead of the race.

Korir ran his PB of 2:05:01 when finishing third in Chicago in 2022. Looking to join them at the front of the field will be Simiu, the world 10,000m and half marathon silver medallist who makes his marathon debut.

The 29-year-old ran a 59:30 half marathon in Berlin in April, 26 seconds off his PB set in Manama in 2022.

Jepkosgei, Chepngetich clash in women’s race

Meanwhile in the women’s race, all eyes will be on an expected contest between 2019 World Champion Ruth Chepngetich and Joyciline Jepkosgei.

Chepngetich heads to the race on the hunt for a hattrick. She won in Chicago in 2021 and 2022, and followed that with a runner-up finish to Sifan Hassan last year.

She clocked 2:14:18 on that occasion, while her PB of 2:14:18 set in Chicago in 2022 makes her the fourth fastest women’s marathon runner in history.

She ran 2:24:36 for her most recent marathon, in London in April, and placed ninth, but then clocked 1:05:58 to win the 21k Buenos Aires half marathon in August.

Jepkosgei, who won the London Marathon in 2021 and New York City Marathon in 2019, finished fourth in Chicago last year in 2:17:23.

She improved by one place when returning to marathon action in London in April, setting a PB of 2:16:24.

Joining Chepngetich and Jepkosgei on that start line will be three more women with PBs under 2:18 – Ethiopia’s Degitu Azimeraw, Ashete Bekere and Hiwot Gebrekidan – plus Kenya’s Irine Cheptai, who ran 2:18:22 in Hamburg in April.

The field also features the second and third fastest ever US women’s marathon runners, Keira D’Amato and Betsy Saina, who have also dipped under 2:20. They are joined in this competitive field by their compatriots Sara Hall and Emma Bates.

Elite fields

Women

Ruth Chepngetich (KEN) 2:14:18

Sutume Kebede (ETH) 2:15:55

Joyciline Jepkosgei (KEN) 2:16:24

Degitu Azimeraw (ETH) 2:17:58

Ashete Bekere (ETH) 2:17:58

Hiwot Gebrekidan (ETH) 2:17:59

Irine Cheptai (KEN) 2:18:22

Keira D’Amato (USA) 2:19:12

Betsy Saina (USA) 2:19:17

Sara Hall (USA) 2:20:32

Stacey Ndiwa (KEN) 2:25:29

Men

Birhanu Legese (ETH) 2:02:48

Amos Kipruto (KEN) 2:03:13

Vincent Ngetich (KEN) 2:03:13

Dawit Wolde (ETH) 2:03:48

Amedework Walelegn (ETH) 2:04:50

John Korir (KEN) 2:05:01

Mohamed Esa (ETH) 2:05:05

Daniel Ebenyo (KEN) debut

Alex Masai (USA) debut

-Additional reporting courtesy of World Athletics