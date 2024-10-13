Kenya’s John Korir runs dominant race to clinch Chicago Marathon - Capital Sports
John Korir competing in a past race.

Athletics

Kenya’s John Korir runs dominant race to clinch Chicago Marathon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – Kenya’s John Korir mustered a dominant performance as he clinched his first ever major marathon title, winning the Chicago Marathon in 2:02:43, almost two minutes ahead of Ethiopia’s  Mohamed Esa, who timed 2:04:39.

Korir, younger brother of former marathon great Wesley Korir broke away from the leading pack just as they passed the 30km mark, and didn’t look back.

“Feels very good to win. I want to thank my big brother Wesley for his help. It was tough. I came here to win and battle. My brother Wesley told me to be patient and believe in myself and run my race. I am really delighted,” Korir said after the race.

On whether the late Kevin Kiptum, winner of the race last year inspired him, Korir said; “yes I came here thinking about him and said, If last year Kiptum ran 2:01 why not me? So I just came here inspired and did my best

-More to follow

