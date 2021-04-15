Mombasa businessman pockets Ksh300,000 BetLion bonus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – Mombasa businessman, Gerald Chege has become the first bonus winner from the BetLion Goliath Jackpot after pocketing Ksh 300,000.

The Nyali resident predicted correctly 16 games of the 20 and he attributed the win to his love of football that enabled him to analyze the matches.

“I am a football fan and this has helped me analyze a team when at home or away, I look what are the pressures, you may find a team that is very good but can be affected by injuries, another team is not strong but can shock big teams, so I always consider all these aspects,” Chege said.

“The BetLion Goliath Jackpot excites me, I am happy with the partial win, but I now have my targets set on getting the full Ksh350 million. I plan to use the winnings to grow my retail business,” Chege said on phone from his Nyali home.

Through BetLion Goliath Jackpot, customers get a chance to win a share of Ksh350 million by correctly predicting games with just 100-shilling entry.

For the players, who correctly predict 19,18, 17, 16 and 15 games correctly will be eligible to receive jackpot bonuses of up to Ksh100 million.