Kenyan international Ayub Timbe being introduced to Vissel Kobe fans. PHOTO/Vissel Kobe/Twitter

Football

Ayub Timbe officially presented to Vissel Kobe fans in Japan

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – Kenyan international Ayub Timbe was on Sunday officially introduced to his new club Vissel Kobe’s fans before their game against Shimizu S-Plus at the Noevir Stadium in Kobe.

Timbe has finally managed to travel to Japan and finished his mandatory quarantine period after signing for the club on February 28.

The speedy winger has been without a club since leaving Beijing Renhe once his loan deal with English Championship side Beijing Renhe came to an end.

Timbe hopes to resuscitate himself in Japan, following in the footsteps of striker Michael Olunga who made a name after two and a half seasons with Kashiwa Reysol.

The winger will become the second Kenyan in the Japanese top tier J-League with striker Ismael Dunga having signed for Sagan Tosu.

With a new club and a chance of game time, Timbe might play his way back to the national team, having been overlooked by head coach Jacob Mulee for the last two matches due to lack of match fitness.

