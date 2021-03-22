Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Why does it always rain on Mou:

Football

Spurs dressing room divided by ‘selfish’ players, says Mourinho

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 22 – Jose Mourinho said Tottenham’s dressing room is divided by “selfish” players and agents who have their own relationships with the press.

Mourinho was speaking after a vital win in the chase for a top-four Premier League finish.

Spurs responded to an embarrassing Europa League exit at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb with a 2-0 victory at Aston Villa on Sunday, courtesy of goals from Carlos Vinicius and Harry Kane.

Captain Hugo Lloris had criticised the underlying culture at the club in a stinging interview following Thursday’s loss in Croatia, pointing the finger at fringe players who were not fully committed.

Mourinho appeared to agree with that assessment, saying it was difficult to keep a harmonious dressing room in the modern game.

“Football nowadays is not easy in relation to that,” he told Sky Sports. “The selfishness is around, the individual interests are around, the agents are around, the connections between agents and press are around.

“And instead of developing a feeling of a team, empathy, ‘I do for you, you do for me’, ‘I win if I play 90 minutes, I win if I am in the stands’.

“This is something that you need time to develop in a group. Nowadays you need time because society and the psychological profile of younger people is not an easy one.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mourinho, who made a number of changes for the Aston Villa match, was happy with the response of his side — the win leaves them just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

“I’m very happy with the result, I’m very happy with the performance, I’m very happy with the attitude,” said the Portuguese.

“I’m not happy with the feeling that if you did it tonight, why you didn’t do it 48 hours ago? That match on Thursday will be a scar for a long time.

“It’s not going to heal just because we won, but total credit to the players. They were a team. They fought together. They put in the game that honesty, that dignity that football players should put in every match.”

Tottenham forward Lucas Moura said the players were behind the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss, adding: “We lose together, we win together”.

“What happened in Croatia was our fault,” said the Brazilian. “We believe in the coach because we know his history. We just want to be successful here.”

With nine league games left to seal a top-four place and a League Cup final against Manchester City looming in April, Lucas issued a call to arms.

“We have nine games to play, we have a final, let’s finish the season well,” he said. “Top four is still possible of course. We’ll fight until the end to give everything.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved