Winning at Chelsea is easy, Mourinho tells Tuchel

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 3 – Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has piled pressure on new Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel by insisting it is easy to win trophies at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho won three Premier League titles and enjoyed FA Cup and League Cup success in two spells in charge at Chelsea.

Although the Portuguese coach was sacked twice by demanding Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, Mourinho is adamant the financial backing available to Blues bosses means silverware should not be hard to come by.

That might not be welcome advice for former Paris Saint-Germain manager Tuchel, who will go head to head with Mourinho when Chelsea visit Tottenham on Thursday.

The German will be taking charge of his third Chelsea match since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard last week.

“I don’t think it’s very difficult to coach at Chelsea because I was champion three times, (Carlo) Ancelotti was champion, Antonio Conte was champion,” Mourinho told reporters on Wednesday.

“It cannot be very, very difficult because we win titles there.

“I believe Chelsea always has great players and great squads and good coaches are happy to work with these clubs and with players that give you a very good opportunity to be successful and to win titles.

“Then I understand your question, and of course a coach needs time and needs stability and is a very good thing to feel stability.

“I’m not saying stability helps you sleep, I’m saying that stability gives you a different way of thinking and you are not just thinking about today, you are also thinking about tomorrow, you are also thinking the future.

“That’s the way it is. It’s Mr Abramovich’s club and you have to understand that it’s up to him to make his decisions.

“In my case, I was there in two different periods and I was champion in two different periods and I’m very happy to have been there before and have that opportunity.”