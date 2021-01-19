Uganda, Rwanda fire blanks in East Africa affair at CHAN

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – East African neighbours Uganda and Rwanda played out to a goalless draw in a game of few clear-cut chances at the TOTAL African Nations Championship in Cameroon on Monday night.

Amavubi playmaker Muhadjiri Hakizimana grazed the crossbar on the half hour mark when he dribbled past two defenders before his final effort failed to find the net.

Captain Jacques Tuyisenge also headed just wide in the 40th minute after an intiving cross from the right beat Uganda goalkeeper Charles Lukwago.

The Cranes’ only chance of the game fell to Aziz Abdu Kayondo on the hour mark after goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera made an hash of an aerial ball but the midfielder could not take advantage.

Rwanda face an arduous task in their next game as they face holders Morocco on Friday while Uganda take on debutantes Togo in the group’s other game of the day.