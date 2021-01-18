CAF, StarTimes partner for 2020 CHAN broadcast deal in Sub-Saharan Africa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the digital television operator StarTimes have entered into an agreement that will see the pay television company obtain broadcasting rights for the African Nations Championship, currently ongoing in Cameroon.

Under this agreement, the operating license issued by CAF grants StarTimes the right to broadcast all the competition’s matches (a total of 32 matches) in the territories of sub-Saharan Africa.

The collaboration between CAF and StarTimes is the first of its kind between the two entities, with the ambition of offering African football fans wider access to one of CAF’s most important competitions.

The agreement reinforces CAF’s ambition to facilitate access for the largest number of football fans in Africa to images of its top competitions.

Constant Omari, CAF Interim President said “We are delighted with this alliance with StarTimes, an internationally recognized group in the field of football broadcasting which enhances one of our most beautiful events, and brings together more and more public. Through this new partnership with a key player, we are expanding the audience of Total CHAN to make it an essential destination for football fans in Africa.”

Lily Meng, General Manager of StarTimes Media Division, said “StarTimes is committed to promoting African football. This partnership with CAF marks a milestone for us. Working together with CAF to broadcast Total CHAN, StarTimes is now able to bring football fans throughout the continent closer to their favourite teams and players.”

The Total African Nations Championship is a tournament designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues. The competition brings together 16 teams divided into four groups of four each.