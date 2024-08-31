Villa survive Leicester fightback to nick crucial win at King Power

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LEICESTER, United Kingdom, August 31 – Aston Villa survived a second-half Leicester fightback as Unai Emery’s side held on for a narrow victory at King Power Stadium.

The visitors dominated the opening and took a deserved lead shortly before the half-hour mark when Amadou Onana finished off a well-rehearsed free-kick routine involving Youri Tielemans and Jacob Ramsey.

Leicester improved after the break, but Villa doubled their advantage against the run of play when Jhon Duran – who had only just come on for Ollie Watkins – sent a looping header over Mads Hermansen for his second goal of the season.

Brighton loanee Facundo Buonanotte then thumped home his first Leicester goal to give the Foxes hope, but Steve Cooper’s side failed to complete the turnaround.

The hosts thought they had been awarded a penalty deep into added time when Jamie Vardy went down under Ezri Konsa’s challenge, but the veteran striker was flagged offside from Bilal El Khannouss’s through-ball.

Villa have now won their opening two away matches in a Premier League season on four occasions, having also done so in 2009-10, 2014-15 and 2020-21.

Leicester, meanwhile, are still searching for their first top-flight win of the new campaign.

Duran strikes again – but Watkins’ wait goes on

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The victory was Villa’s 16th away in the Premier League under Emery – only Arsenal and Manchester City have won more games on the road since the Spaniard’s appointment – and the ideal response to last weekend’s defeat by the Gunners.

Though not at their free-flowing best, Villa should have been further ahead at the interval after Watkins twice failed to get the better of Hermansen when one-on-one with the Leicester goalkeeper.

The England international was played through by Tielemans after just three minutes but Hermansen managed to claw the ball away at the feet of the striker, who was denied by another sprawling save midway through the first half.

Watkins has now gone seven top-flight appearances without a goal, his longest barren run since an eight-game run between August and October 2022 just prior to Emery’s arrival.

Duran, by contrast, has hit the ground running this season, doubling his personal tally for the campaign just two minutes after replacing the England man.

The Colombia international was heavily linked with a move to West Ham in the summer but after scoring Villa’s second in their 2-1 opening-day victory over the Hammers, he struck again at King Power Stadium to double his team’s lead – just as Leicester were beginning to threaten.

Too little, too late from Leicester

There was no shortage of commitment from Leicester, but the Foxes – who improved in the second half and could have snatched a late equaliser – ultimately paid the price for a slow start.

Had it not been for goalkeeper Hermansen, Villa would have been out of sight by half-time.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After twice denying Watkins, the Dane almost gifted the striker an opener when he let Caleb Okoli’s pass slip under his foot before recovering in time to clear the danger.

However, there was nothing he could do to keep out Onana’s close-range finish in the first half, while Duran’s header also sailed beyond the reach of the 24-year-old.

Referee David Coote left the field to a chorus of boos from the Leicester fans, who felt the hosts should have been awarded a late chance to equalise from the penalty spot when Konsa fouled Vardy – although the veteran striker appeared to be just offside when El Khannouss played the ball.

Coote also disallowed a Vardy goal earlier in the second half after Harry Winks’ through-ball had clipped the referee’s heels in the build-up.