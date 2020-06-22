Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen is staying at the club until the end of the season

English Premiership

Vertonghen to stay at Spurs until end of season

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 22 Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has agreed to extend his contract until the end of the season, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The Belgium international was due to leave Spurs on June 30. Goalkeeper Michel Vorm has also signed an extension to his deal.

A number of players out on loan, including Danny Rose, will also stay at their respective clubs.

“We can confirm that defender Jan Vertonghen and goalkeeper Michel Vorm have agreed to extend their existing contracts with the club until the end of the 2019/20 season,” a Tottenham statement said.

“Both players’ contracts were due to expire at the end of this month and this extension means they will now be available to play for us for the remainder of the current Premier League season.”

Jose Mourinho’s side are eighth in the Premier League table, nine points off a Champions League spot with Chelsea presently in fourth place.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved