Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Aston Villa could lose £200 million if relegated from the Premier League

English Premiership

Villa chief urges fans to stay away from Premier League restart

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 17 Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow has urged fans not to congregate at Villa Park ahead of the Premier League’s restart on Wednesday.

Villa host Sheffield United in the first fixture in England since the coronavirus outbreak, which halted top-flight football for three months.

The remaining games of the 2019/20 season will be broadcast on television to deter fans from going to stadiums, with all matches to be played behind closed doors.

The use of neutral venues was discussed during “Project Restart” talks and Purslow warned this could still be a possibility if fans turned up at stadiums.

In a video posted on Villa’s official Twitter account, Purslow said he would be working hard to get supporters back into stadiums when it was safe to do so.

“We were amongst a number of clubs who made clear that we didn’t approve of that (neutral grounds) policy because although none of you will be here, it is recognisably our home and I know the players feel really strongly about having six games here in our home,” he said.

“But one way to assure we complete this season, in those six games at Villa Park, is for none of our fans to show up.”

Purslow said he was grateful that authorities gave the go-ahead for matches to take place at clubs’ home grounds.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But he warned: “If we have fans congregating, they will reverse those policies immediately.”

Villa are second from bottom of the Premier League, with 10 games remaining.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

coronavirus

Matasi hopes for airport opening, misses his four-month old son

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi is hoping that the airports will be re-opened soon to allow him fly back...

May 6, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved