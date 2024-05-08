KRU, Jamii Telcom ink sponsorship deal for Rugby Super Series

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) and Jamii Telcom, through its Faiba Mobile brand, have inked an approximately Ksh 4 million sponsorship deal towards the ongoing Rugby Super Series (RSS).

The union chair Alexander ‘Sasha’ Mutai described the partnership as the start of an exciting journey that culminates in the professionalisation of the sport.

“This is where we are going to choose our national team players for 2024 and going forward, of course, in 2025, we are looking at the Rugby Super Series turning professional. The franchises will be owned by investors and this is just to show them what can happen. We had to show them that the RSS is back,” the chair said.

He further divulged that other partners will soon come on board to support the premier competition, which returns this year after a 10-year hiatus.

“We already have other investors who are keen on partnering with us. One of them has already pledged to put in 10 acres of land as equity for the Nairobi franchises next year so it is very exciting times for Kenya Rugby,” Mutai said.

The series kicked off the past weekend at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi where four teams – Rhinos, Buffaloes, Cheetahs and Lions – were in action.

Nakuru-based Cheetahs beat Western Kenya’s Buffaloes 18-5 as Lions walloped Ngong Road-based Rhinos 29-7.

Reviewing the opening weekend of the tournament, Mutai described it as a good start, the muddy conditions notwithstanding.

“This past weekend we had the first matchday…very muddy, but I have been assured by Nakuru that the pitch there is in a better condition. The weekend after we will be in Kakamega and then the culmination of the three weeks will be in Nairobi,” he said.

Out of the Ksh 4 million sponsorship, Ksh 1.5 million will be cash sponsorship for the tournament with the rest pumped towards media and connectivity.

Moreover, the telco giant have adopted Rhinos with the franchise set to be branded as Faiba Mobile.

Speaking at the same time, Jamii Telcom chief of marketing, Richmond Omari, said they chose the franchise as rhino is their spirit animal.

“We are bullish in how we do our business. We feel it’s time for us to now give value to our customers and take the brand to the customers so Rhino is the one that seemed to align to our values,” Omari said.

Overall, Omari said the decision to partner with Kenya Rugby was a no-brainer considering the similarities between the two entities.

“Faiba Mobile is a local brand and we like to support other local brands, which Kenya Rugby has managed to do that…through the Kenyan rugby team, the local rugby tournaments and especially for the RSS. That is something that is big for us because it covers the whole country,” he said.

He expressed his excitement at the commencement of the partnership, beginning this weekend in Nakuru where two matches will be on the cards.

“The next matchday is in Nakuru…guys in Nakuru can come and watch as well as those from other parts of the country…and enjoy the sport. Secondly, let us support Kenyan brands and Faiba has put money where their mouth is,” he said.

This weekend’s duels at Nakuru Athletic Club features Rhinos locking horns with Buffaloes before the hosts squaring up to the Lions.