Kimutai, Mutiso share top prize at Mainz Half Marathon as Kenyans dominate road races

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Kenyans Victor Kimutai and Benson Mutiso shared the podium place at the Mainz Half Marathon after both finished first in the men’s race on Sunday.

The two clocked 1:01:01 in an enthralling photo finish as another Kenyan, Collins Kipkemboi, came third in 1:01:38.

Just outside the podium place was Patrick Kiprop who timed 1:01:55 as the race turned into a Kenyan affair.

In the women’s race, Josephine Naukot led a 1-2 Kenyan finish, clocking 1:09:26 in first place, ahead of compatriot, Brenda Jepchirchir, who timed 1:09:45 in second. Kenya’s Josephine Naukot wins the women’s race at Mainz Half Marathon. PHOTO/MAINZ HALF MARATHON

Ethiopia’s Hanne Hide took third third place after running 1:10:15.

Kiplimo, Jepkemei fastest in Belfast

Elsewhere, Matthew Kiplimo and Beatrice Jepkemei reigned supreme in the men’s and women’s races at the Belfast Marathon.

Kiplimo clocked 2:14:44 to cross the finish line ahead of second-placed Aweke Ayelew of Bahrain (2:14:52) and another Kenyan, Moses Kilmulwo Tuyange, who timed 2:15:10 in third.

Jepkemei clocked a course record of 2:35:03 to win her first race of the year, finishing ahead of Moroccan Lalla Aziza Alaoui Selsouli (2:35:20) and Ethiopian Shewaye Woldemeskel (2:39:58) in second and third respectively.

Kenya’s Judy Kemboi wins the women’s race at Geneva Half Marathon. PHOTO/RUN’IX

At the Geneva Half Marathon, it was a podium sweep for Kenya in the women’s race as Judy Kemboi clocked 1:05:44 across the finish line, followed by Caroline Jeptanui (1:12:02) and Naomi Jepkosgei Maiyo (1:12:50) in second and third respectively.

Kevin Kibet and Nicholas Kipchirchir clocked 1:02:39 and 1:03:13 to clinch second and third in the men’s race, with Eritrea’s Abraham Tadesse bagging first place after timing 1:02:15.