Kimutai, Mutiso share top prize at Mainz Half Marathon as Kenyans dominate road races - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's Victor Kimutai and Benson Mutiso cross the finish line at Mainz Half Marathon in Germany. PHOTO/MAINZ HALF MARATHON

Athletics

Kimutai, Mutiso share top prize at Mainz Half Marathon as Kenyans dominate road races

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – Kenyans Victor Kimutai and Benson Mutiso shared the podium place at the Mainz Half Marathon after both finished first in the men’s race on Sunday.

The two clocked 1:01:01 in an enthralling photo finish as another Kenyan, Collins Kipkemboi, came third in 1:01:38.

Just outside the podium place was Patrick Kiprop who timed 1:01:55 as the race turned into a Kenyan affair.

In the women’s race, Josephine Naukot led a 1-2 Kenyan finish, clocking 1:09:26 in first place, ahead of compatriot, Brenda Jepchirchir, who timed 1:09:45 in second.

Kenya’s Josephine Naukot wins the women’s race at Mainz Half Marathon. PHOTO/MAINZ HALF MARATHON

Ethiopia’s Hanne Hide took third third place after running 1:10:15.

Kiplimo, Jepkemei fastest in Belfast

Elsewhere, Matthew Kiplimo and Beatrice Jepkemei reigned supreme in the men’s and women’s races at the Belfast Marathon.

Kiplimo clocked 2:14:44 to cross the finish line ahead of second-placed Aweke Ayelew of Bahrain (2:14:52) and another Kenyan, Moses Kilmulwo Tuyange, who timed 2:15:10 in third.

Jepkemei clocked a course record of 2:35:03 to win her first race of the year, finishing ahead of Moroccan Lalla Aziza Alaoui Selsouli (2:35:20) and Ethiopian Shewaye Woldemeskel (2:39:58) in second and third respectively.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Kenya’s Judy Kemboi wins the women’s race at Geneva Half Marathon. PHOTO/RUN’IX

At the Geneva Half Marathon, it was a podium sweep for Kenya in the women’s race as Judy Kemboi clocked 1:05:44 across the finish line, followed by Caroline Jeptanui (1:12:02) and Naomi Jepkosgei Maiyo (1:12:50) in second and third respectively.

Kevin Kibet and Nicholas Kipchirchir clocked 1:02:39 and 1:03:13 to clinch second and third in the men’s race, with Eritrea’s Abraham Tadesse bagging first place after timing 1:02:15.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved