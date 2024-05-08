Champion Karan Leads Star-Studded ARC Pearl Uganda Rally Entry

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – Reigning Africa Champion Karan Patel and Junior Africa Champion Hamza Anwar will be among the star attractions at this year’s Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally scheduled for May 10-12.

The Kenyan duo are among the over 30 crews listed in this year’s event alongside 2022 winner Ugandan Jas Mangat.

Both Karan and Hamza have unfinished business with the Pearl event and are both returning to the iconic Ugandan fixture after skipping the 2023 edition.

Hamza retired in the 2022 edition driving a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X while Karan settled for 10th after restarting the same event on Super Rally (SR)

Following the exclusion of Rallye Bandama of Ivory Coast, this year’s Pearl Rally will sets the ball rolling for the 2024 FIA Africa Rally Championship (ARC) to be held in parts of Jinja, Eastern Uganda.

Both Karan and Hamza are yet to lay their hands on the coveted Pearl title but will be going for the title in their R5 machines.

KCB sponsored Karan will be navigated by Tauseef Khan in a Skoda Fabia R5 while Hamza is partnering up with Adnan Din in a Ford Fiesta Rally5.

This year’s Pearl has attracted leading local heroes among them Ponsiano Lwakataka aka “Mafu Mafu”, Hassan Alwi and Musa Nsubuga in a Subaru Impreza, Nasser Mutebi and Steven Bunya in a Mitshubishi Lancer Evo IX and veteran Ronald Ssebuguzi aka Seb in a Ford Fiesta.

Kenyan navigator Shameer Yusuf will call the pace-notes for Uganda Abas SEBUNYA

Behind the wheel of aMitshubishi Lancer Evo X.

Newly elected FMU president, Jimmy Akena said he anticipates an exciting event this year.

“Safety of crews and fans remains our major priority. Our target scope in this rally being an African Championship calendar opener, is to have a smooth and successfully run event,” Akena said.

–Friday, 10th May 2024 – Day 1–

The Pearl begins on Friday morning May 10 with free practice at Wairaka. The 6.00km stretch. Starts at 9:00 a.m with the qualifying stage prorammed to start at 10:07 a.m.

At qualifying, leading ARC drivers will be tussling for the start order positions.

Shakedown 1 will rev off at 12:00hrs, followed by the second session at 13:41hrs.

The final day on Sunday May 12, will feature a repeat run of Sura Mbaya and Macarena where the rally will be decided.

This year’s Pearl will conclude with the Closing Ceremony in Jinja at 13:00 hours, where fans can celebrate with the winners and enjoy a fantastic spectacle.

ARC 2024 Calendar

10 -12 MAY Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally (UGA)

28 JUN Equator Rally (KEN-Postponed due to inclement weather)

26 JUL Zambia International Rally (ZMB)

23 AUG Rally of Tanzania ( TZA)

20 SEP Rallye International du Burundi (BDI)

18 – 20 OCT Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally (RWA)

-By Attex Motorsport-