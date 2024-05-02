Team Kenya eye ruthless run at World Schools Cross Country

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – The national team for the World Schools Country Championships are targeting a medal harvest at the competition, set for May 12 at the Ngong Racecourse.

Head coach Robert Ngisirei said the goal is to go for all the medals on offer in addition to occupying the top 10 positions in each category.

“The objective is to have our athletes dominating the podium places in all the races. We want to ensure they occupy the top 10 positions and then the other countries can fight for the remaining slots,” Ngisirei said.

The competition — to be held on African soil for the second time — has attracted thousands of athletes from 20 countries including Chile, China, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Tanzania, Turkey, Luxembourg, Italy, Ireland, England, Czech Republic, Morocco, Mexico, Croatia, Qatar, New Zealand, Namibia and Kenya, among others.

Ngisirei said his charges are charged up for the task ahead in what will be the first international assignment for most of the 60 athletes in camp.

“Most of them are very upbeat and very ready to go for the task at hand. The training has been progressing well even though we’ve had to grapple with the heavy rains. We thank God that none of the athletes are grappling with major injuries,” he said.

Ngisirei added: “The rains have been a major problem, yes, but we have made the most of the opportunity we have got to intensify our training and improve.”

The team are currently in residential camp in Ngong’ and consist of some athletes who have previously donned the Team Kenya singlet.

They include: Africa Under 18 1500m silver medalist Joyline Chepkemoi; Africa Under 18 2000m steeplechase bronze medalist Diana Chepkemoi; and Phanuel Kipkosgei, among others.

Ngisirei encouraged Kenyans to come in droves on competition day and support the young ones as they seek to make history.

“They should come out on that day and support these athletes…give them morale so that they may give their all and bring glory to the country,” he said.

The categories of competition include U-12 (boys and girls); under-15 and under 18 (boys and girls).