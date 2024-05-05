Is the league defending itself? Gor Mahia three wins from title 21

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 – With six games remaining before the end of the season, holders Gor Mahia are now just three wins away from winning a record extending 21st FKF Premier League title, after a well worked performance at the St Sebastian Park saw them pick a handsome 3-1 win over hosts Murang’a Seal on Saturday.

The victory sees K’Ogalo get to the 60 point mark, 12 points behind second placed Police FC, who will be in action on Saturday against Kakamega Homeboyz in Mumias.

If Police, who are unbeaten this year, lose away from home in the duel, then Gor will just need two wins and a draw t be mathematically sure of clinching the title.

At the St Sebastian Park, the hosts had threatened to spoil the party for Gor, when the latter’s former player John Kiplang’at cancelled out Austin Odhiambo’s early opener.

However, Gor rallied back with Benson Omalla striking a second half brace in the 75th and 90th minutes to seal the three points for K’Ogalo.

The goals were not just vital for Gor Mahia, but for Omalla as well, who managed to move two goals clear in the chase for the Golden Boot. Omalla now has 14 goals, while second placed Tito Okello of Police FC has scored 12.

Shabana pick huge win in survival bid

Shabana FC players line up before a past match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Meanwhile, at the tail of the standings, Shabana have began their ascend out of the red zone, Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo continuing to work his magic as Tore Bobe shut down Sofapaka 1-0 in a bottom of the table duel.

Brian Michira swung home a volley in a unique goal, the ball only touching the ground after it hit the net. A corner was swung, a ping-pong of headers ending up in Alvin ‘Chicha’ Ochieng heading it to Michira who volleyed it first time beyond the keeper.

The vital goal, which Shabana defended to the end, sees them move 15th in the standings, clear of the drop zone, swapping places with Batoto ba Mungu.

The two sides are on 28 points, but Shabana have a better goal difference. The result now means Shabana have fate in their own hands, with six matches to go.

While Sofapaka occupy the play-off zone, Muhoroni Sugar dropped into the relegation zone after being thrashed 3-1 at home by Bidco United.

They are on 26 points, two adrift safety, and have their work cut out for the remainder of the season.