The African Blogtable: 2023/2024 Most Valuable Player Predictions & Wemby wins ROTY

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – The African Blogtable brings together some of the top basketball minds from across the continent to answer some of the league’s most pressing questions this season.

The 2023-24 Kia NBA Awards finalists were unveiled in April. Three international players, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) and Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) were named as MVP Finalists. While San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama was named Rookie of the Year on Monday, May 6 with a 99% vote rate in favor of the Spurs’ rookie.

Wembanyama (France; ties to the Democratic Republic of Congo) and Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award finalist Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo (U.S.; ties to Nigeria) were the only two players with ties to Africa who were named finalists for this season’s Kia NBA Awards.

More than 50 players from Africa and with ties to the continent participated in the NBA regular season with eight players from five different countries advancing to the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Over 140 games were broadcast across the continent seeing a 41% year-on-year increase in viewership and close to six million watch hours this season.

The second round of the NBA Playoffs continues this week on NBA League Pass.

With the 2023-24 Kia NBA Award finalists revealed, what are your predictions for this season’s MVP and ROTY?

Alex Isaboke, Capital FM (Kenya): My MVP will go to Jokic. Once again he has proved to be the best over the rest, with his stardom inspiring the Nuggets into the playoffs and on track to defending the title. His name is on the list for several major counting stats – he’s fifth in total points, second in total assists, third in total rebounds – he remains my favorite.

** DALLAS, TEXAS – APRIL 07: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks controls the ball during the first half against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center on April 07, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Mor Bassine, Record (Senegal): I choose Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks for the MVP trophy. His statistics are above average – 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game. He is well ahead of players like OKC’s Gilgeous-Alexander’s 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists or even last season’s Finals MVP, Nikola Jokic who averaged, 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds.

**

Sindiswa Mabunda, The Big Tip Off (South Africa): I believe Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA) will win the MVP award. The Canadian guard had a breakout season last year and continued with his impressive form this year, ending the regular season with an average of 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game especially with the Thunder emerging as the number one seed led by SGA.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

SGA has established himself as the leader of the best team in the West, with the second-best record in the league overall. He has also proven himself to be a top perimeter defender, leading the league in steals with an average of 2 per game. Additionally, he was the third-highest scorer in the league.

** OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – APRIL 21: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half in game one of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at the Paycom Center on April 21, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Tosin Abayomi, Pulse Nigeria (Nigeria): All three MVP nominees had extraordinary campaigns over 82 games of the regular season. However, the winner will be Jokic who has taken the mantle as the best basketball player in the world. His control of the game from the center position is unprecedented, while Doncic has better stats in a loaded Western Conference.