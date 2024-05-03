New York Knicks to face Pacers in Eastern Conference semis - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The New York Knicks in action. PHOTO/Knicks/X

Basketball

New York Knicks to face Pacers in Eastern Conference semis

Published

NEW YORK, United States, May 3 – The New York Knicks will face the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semi-finals after both progressed from the first round of the NBA play-offs.

The Knicks, who are the second seed in the East, won 118-115 in Philadelphia to clinch a 4–2 series win over the 76ers.

The Milwaukee Bucks welcomed back Damian Lillard after missing the previous two games through an Achilles injury but they were unable to take their series with Indiana to a decider.

The sixth-seeded Pacers won 120-98 in Indianapolis to clinch a 4-2 upset of the third seed Milwaukee, the 2021 champions.

Although Lillard returned for the Bucks, fellow star Giannis Antetokounmpo remained out, with the two-time MVP having not played any part in the series because of a calf injury.

The Pacers will begin their best-of-seven series with the Knicks in New York on Monday.

After scoring a franchise play-off record as the Knicks went 3-1 up in the series, Jalen Brunson again shone, scoring a game-high 41 points as his team secured their second win in three visits to Philadelphia.

He added 12 assists, including one to Josh Hart for a three-pointer with 25.6 seconds left, which put the visitors ahead for good at 114-111.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We knew it was going to be a grind, we just found ways to win,” said Brunson, 27.

“Every situation is different and we need to approach it with the same mentality. No matter who’s in front of us, we’re going to attack it.”

Despite a game-high 28 points from Lillard on his return from injury, Milwaukee trailed for most of the contest, with Obi Toppin scoring 21 points and TJ McConnell adding 20 as Indiana reached the Eastern Conference semi-finals for the first time in 10 years.

Bucks veteran Patrick Beverley showed his frustration by throwing a ball at some fans behind his team’s bench, hitting a female spectator, and after they tossed it back he again threw the ball into the crowd.

“Not fair at all,” he said on X,, external formerly Twitter. “Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night.”

When interviewed by reporters in the locker room,, external Beverley refused to accept questions from a female reporter as she “doesn’t subscribe to his podcast” and then asked her to leave the huddle.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved