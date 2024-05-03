Lionesses go down fighting to Canada in 3×3 World Cup qualifier

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – The Kenya Lionesses went down fighting, losing 17-11 to Canada in their opening game of the 3×3 basketball Universality One final Olympic qualification tournament in Japan on Friday morning.

The Kenyan girls couldn’t match up with the pace and efficiency of the Canadian girls in the second half of the game, but they should be proud of the effort they put in against one of the favourites to win the tournament.

Madina Okot picked the best stats for the Kenyan side with five points and four rebounds while Victoria Reynolds also put in a shift with five points and three rebounds.

Canada were efficient especially from the two-point distance, with Paige Crozon hitting four from 11 attempts and had a 10-point contribution for the champions from the Americas.

The Lionesses had a good start going toe to toe with the Canadians in the opening exchanges of the game, Madina and Reynolds dropping in the points for the game to tie at 4-4.

But, the Canadians were really doing their best to get the ball outside the curve, Crozon and Michelle Ploufe making several attempts.

The duo were vital as Canada picked a 9-6 lead, prompting Kenya to call in a time out. Canada however scored two baskets back to back to open a five-point gap, taking scores to 11-6.

Reynolds however hit one from the two-point line to reduce the gap to 11-8, before Wanyama scored t further reduce the game to a two-point contest.

But, the Canadians upped the tempo and guarded the rim well, with Kenya’s undoing being the pressure to go for points with rushed shots.

The defeat now means Kenya has to win at least one game from day two on Saturday to raise some hopes of making the semis.

The top two finishers in every group make the last four, with only the tournament winner getting a ticket to the Olympic Games.

Kenya plays Australia and the Netherlands on Saturday.