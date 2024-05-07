Olise stars as Palace thrash dismal Manchester United for four

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 7 – Crystal Palace sealed a first league double over Manchester United with a rampant 4-0 win at Selhurst Park.

Michael Olise ran 20 yards under no challenge to eventually slot beyond Andre Onana to put Oliver Glasner’s side in the lead after 13 minutes.

Jean-Philippe Mateta surged beyond Johnny Evans to finish emphatically for his sixth goal in a row on home turf.

Tyrick Mitchell tapped in from close range after a fine cross by Adam Wharton in the 58th minute and French youngster Olise capitalised on a Casemiro mistake to power a strike beyond a wanting Onana.

From the first minute, Glasner’s men looked full of intent against a United side who failed to turn up at Selhurst Park.

United put in worst performance

As a defensive unit, United put in one of the worst performances of the season with Casemiro and Evans becoming their 14th centre back partnership used this campaign.

Eberechi Eze and Olise were given the freedom of the pitch to control the play and caused United trouble on numerous occasions.

Ten Hag’s side threatened in a couple of moments with Casemiro twice having goals ruled out – the first for a foul on Dean Henderson and the second for offside.

Odsonne Edouard almost rubbed further salt in the wounds but his injury-time effort struck the upright.

With title-chasing Arsenal next up, United must greatly improve to avoid another thrashing.

No European football for United a possibility

At one stage in the season, Ten Hag’s side looked as though they could put pressure on Aston Villa for a Champions League spot.

That dream is long gone and United are now at risk of missing out on Europe all together for next season.

They must either finish seventh in the Premier League to secure Europa Conference League football or beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final to seal a Europa League place.

One win in seven has seen United slide down the table into eighth and their fixtures do not get any easier with Arsenal visiting Old Trafford on Sunday.

A defeat by this scoreline can be hugely damaging but for those United fans who made the trip to Selhurst Park on a Bank Holiday Monday, it is the manner in which the players seemingly looked disinterested that will hurt the most.